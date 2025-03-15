Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a motorcycle crash in Scott Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened near the intersection of Greentree Road and Ryan Drive at 10:05 p.m. on Friday.

The motorcycle was on its side in the middle of the road.

A road restriction is in place for Greentree Road.

There have been no transports from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to police for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

