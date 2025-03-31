Emergency crews responding to fire in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Robinson Township.
Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 700 block of Christopher Circle at 7:33 p.m. on Sunday.
Students practicing for Hadestown at nearby Carlynton School District were able to see flames and smoke billowing from the building.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
