Emergency crews search for missing man in Monongahela

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Emergency crews resumed searching for a missing man in Monongahela Saturday morning.

Multiple departments are assisting with the search for Shelby Rhodes.

According to his sister Jessica, Shelby was last seen walking in the Black Diamond area around 5 a.m. Feb. 7.

Shelby’s friends indicated on Wednesday that they hadn’t heard from him in several days, Jessica said. An initial search near the Monongahela River revealed a single set of footprints and Shelby’s cellphone, after which emergency crews got involved.

Shelby was last seen wearing a blue and yellow flat-brim cap, a black hoodie, jeans and sneakers, Jessica said.

Channel 11 crews saw a K-9 searching the area on Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group