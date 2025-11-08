Emergency repairs close intersection in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — A road in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats area is closed for emergency maintenance.

City officials announced the closure of the Muriel Street and 15th Street intersection on Friday, after a routine catch basin replacement revealed a void under the roadway.

Officials expect the closure to last a week. In the meantime, drivers are asked to use East Carson Street.

