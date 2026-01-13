Empty building in Hopewell could be new home of church tied to noise, traffic complaints

HOPEWELL, Pa. — Hopewell Zoning Officer John Bates said late last year, the township approved a request from Revival Today to allow assemblies at 400 Commerce Drive in the Hopewell Business and Industrial Park.

“They’re permitted to locate there; the only thing that we’re looking at is their alterations to the building through a building permit,” Bates told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

That building permit, which is still working through the approval process, would allow renovations inside the building. Bates expects it to be approved in the coming weeks.

“Once that’s accomplished, we can issue a permit,” Bates said.

Revival Today has been around the Pittsburgh area for the last few years.

Channel 11 told you about several noise complaints in 2024 from neighbors near Revival Today’s location on Coaropolis Heights Road. Neighbors said the church was holding large outdoor services in a tent on the property, with loud music for days-long events.

Moon Township denied the church’s permit to operate last month.

Bates said that by approving the request to allow assembly at the Hopewell, they also added language that they say will control the noise.

“Their activities over there will be all interior of the building, which should address all of those concerns,” he said.

“I’d have a big problem with that,” said Tom Mokricky, who lives near the Industrial Park.

“Are you worried about noise or traffic or anything like that with Revival Today?” Havranek asked.

“If it becomes a problem, I would be,” Mokricky said.

He said if it becomes a problem, he would try to take it up with township officials.

Channel 11 reached out to Revival Today but has not heard back. There’s no word on when services will start at the new location.

