Emsworth native Mike Fincke’s medical issue prompted crew evacuation from ISS

NASA has identified the astronaut who suffered a medical issue while on the International Space Station, prompting the crew to be evacuated.

That astronaut is Edward Michael “Mike” Fincke, an Emsworth native who was born in Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, NASA shared a statement from Fincke, who was part of SpaceX Crew-11.

“On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates,” Fincke said. “Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilized.”

NASA determined that the safest way forward was for Crew-11 to return early and make use of medical technology not available on the ISS, Fincke said.

The crew returned to Earth Jan. 15 after five and a half months.

It was the first medical evacuation in NASA’s 65 years of spaceflight.

“I am deeply grateful to my fellow Expedition 74 members—Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui, Oleg Platonov, Chris Williams, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikayev—as well as the entire NASA team, SpaceX, and the medical professionals at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla near San Diego,” Fincke said. “Their professionalism and dedication ensured a positive outcome.”

Fincke added that he’s “doing well” and keeping up with post-flight reconditioning at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support,” Fincke said.

A new crew of four astronauts arrived on the ISS Feb. 14.

