Energy executive, Butler County Community College graduate donates $100K in scholarships to BC3

BUTLER, Pa. — A local community college graduate and energy executive is giving back to his alma mater.

Gary Griwatz, a 1972 graduate of Butler County Community College (BC3), has donated $100,000 to the BC3 Education Foundation, the college says.

His contribution will create 125 scholarships, ranging in amount from $500 to $2,000, to be awarded in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The scholarships aim to support former BC3 dual-enrollment students and other applicants.

Griwatz, who founded and currently serves as CEO of Crown Energy Corp., expressed his desire for the funds to help students pursue higher education.

“BC3 is a great institution,” Griwatz said. “It has always been more affordable than a four-year college. BC3 gives you a chance not only to learn something, but to grow. You can develop ideas and make contact with people who can change your life.”

