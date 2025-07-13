Engraved bricks add personal touch to Pittsburgh’s August Wilson House

PITTSBURGH — A pillar of the Pittsburgh cultural community received a new addition on Saturday.

Engraved bricks have been installed around the August Wilson House on the 1700 block of Bedford Avenue.

Those who bought a brick were invited to visit and testify as to why it was important to them.

Speakers said it is a way to not only honor Pittsburgh’s late Pulitzer-winning playwright, but also the Hill District.

“August Wilson stood for legacy, history, culture, family,” said August Wilson House Executive Director Denise Turnet. “We wanted to do something for the community to remember him by and to remember their own family members by.”

The installation also reflects ongoing efforts to revitalize and reinvest in the Hill District.

©2025 Cox Media Group