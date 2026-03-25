Enjoy the warm and dry day! Thunderstorms return on Thursday evening

PITTSBURGH — There are more clouds today, but it stays dry, and warmer temperatures are expected in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Conditions remain mild tonight with lows only falling to around 50 degrees.

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing warm and breezy conditions ahead of rain and storms by evening and overnight hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms could be possible in the evening and at night. Rainfall could be heavy at times late Thursday night into early Friday morning, which could bring localized flooding concerns to the area.

Cooler air returns behind this system on Friday, with some leftover showers lingering; temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning will be another cold start in the 20s with more sunshine through the day, but highs will only reach the 40s. It gets slightly warmer on Sunday, reaching the 50s.

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