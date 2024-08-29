Entrepreneur poised to introduce Italian fashion store in North Side

PITTSBURGH — Raymond Barclay searched around town for a location for his new retail venture before he sniffed out a post-barbecue future in fashion for a storefront in the Mexican War Streets.

It is there at 700 North Taylor Avenue, formerly the home of neighborhood favorite Wilson’s Bar-B-Q before a fire forced relocation and the need for full building renovation, that Barclay is working to open his new store, Segio Paisley, focused on fine Italian fashion, this fall.

Amid the surrounding cluster of historic row houses, Barclay said he was drawn to the North Side for its urban feel, the increasing wealth of its surrounding residents as well as the relative affordability of its commercial space.

