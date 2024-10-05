Erik Karlsson seems a full go at practice

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Erik Karlsson, the veteran defenseman who has been injured all of training camp, practiced in what appeared to be full capacity with his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Saturday at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Karlsson has only recently been on the ice with the team, and only in an apparent non-contact capacity. He was wearing a regular black jersey, an indication he might have been cleared for full capacity.

He participated with the top power-play unit, along with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell, with Letang up top and Karlsson on the left side.

