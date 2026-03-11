Escaped calves from Pittsburgh-area farm found along I-279

Two escaped calves from a Pittsburgh-area farm have been found.

Eichner’s Farm in McCandless Township asked for the public’s help with tracking and corralling the calves after they broke free Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the calves were found alive along I-279 near the I-79 split.

The calves were tranquilized by their owner and will be taken back to the farm.

The Ohio Township Police Department thanked PSP and the Pennsylvania Game Commission for helping to shut down I-279 while the animals were secured.

