Pittsburgh-area farm asking for help with the return of their 2 escaped calves

MCCANDLESS. Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area farm is asking the community for help with two calves that broke free.

A Facebook post on Eichner’s Farm’s page said the calves escaped on Monday morning.

The cows were then tracked and chased near Franklin Elementary School and later on I-279.

The McCandless farm said they have the calves now in the woods behind the Franklin Inn. They are asking for volunteers on Tuesday morning to try to corral them into their trailer.

They added that the calves are not aggressive, just very worked up from running around.

If spotted, the farm asks that you call them at 724-935-2131.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group