Even with some families in the dark, Fox Chapel to resume in-person classes on Tuesday

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Students in the Fox Chapel School District will face some disrupted bus routes on Tuesday, as it will be their first day back in school in about a week.

Dave Pechersky lives on Windsor Road and has kids within the district.

“Tuesday was they’re last day in school. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday there was no school. Today they had a virtual day, but we didn’t have internet, so they were using hot spots to get onto their school iPads and it’s been pretty disruptive.”

Pechersky is among the parents who were told their students will have to walk a bit further to their bus stop on Tuesday due to continued road closures in the area. His son Theo is 12 years old.

“It makes me feel a little crazy to think I have to walk over powerlines and things like that. It’s not a normal school day,” Theo said.

Neighbors on Windsor Road are still without power. They are forced to drive under power lines and around damage, now almost a week after the storm hit.

“They have to rebuild the lines that go around the entire circle. So we are not exactly sure when that is going to happen,” Dave Pechersky said.

Fox Chapel was in the middle of PSSA testing during the storm and will resume in-person classes on Tuesday. Theo said he’s nervous to see what school work he will be thrown back into,bBut he said there were some upsides.

“But at the same time, I get five days off of school, so that’s pretty nice,” Theo said.

