Event organizers urge Pittsburgh Labor Day parade-goers prepare for high temperatures

PITTSBURGH — When Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade kicks off, temperatures could be around 80 degrees — and they’ll only climb throughout the morning.

The Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council will host the parade, and around 100,000 local union members are expected to attend. The ACLC says Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Senator John Fetterman are expected to attend.

The event starts at 8 a.m. with a mass at St. Benedict the Moor. The parade itself starts at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Centre Avenue and Washington Place.

Officials are reminding people to stay hydrated, dress accordingly and take steps to cool off as much as possible.

Darrin Kelly, president of the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, released a statement thanking the city for adding EMS units and spraying stations along the parade route to ensure they can carry on this tradition even in extreme heat.

“As we count down to the start of Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade, we urge everyone who will be attending or marching in the parade to prepare for what’s expected to be very high temperatures and humidity. Please stay hydrated, dress lightly, and stay cool as much as possible.

“I would like to personally thank Mayor Gainey and Pittsburgh Public Safety for putting on additional EMS units and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire for adding spraying stations along the parade route to ensure that we can carry on this great tradition even in extreme heat.

“The safety of our members, retirees, supporters, and student bands will always come first, and we’ll do whatever it takes to celebrate Labor Day together safely on the streets of Pittsburgh.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group