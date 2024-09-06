Local

For every game the Steelers win this season, $100,000 will go to relieve veterans in debt

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — For every game the Steelers win this season, a donation will be made to relieve $100,000 worth of debt for veterans.

The effort is made possible through a partnership between the Steelers and Verizon.

According to a news release, veterans in southwestern Pennsylvania carry more than $10 million in debt.

“We are excited to broaden our relationship with Verizon by partnering with them on the Steelers Vebt Relief program,” said Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ryan Huzjak. “Both Verizon and the Steelers have made a meaningful impact in the greater Pittsburgh region for various military and veteran groups in the past, and the introduction of this initiative further exemplifies our continued commitment to making a tangible difference for these heroes and their families.”

Verizon is also offering discounts for veterans in the region. Click here for more information.

