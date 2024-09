ELRAMA, Pa. — New video shows the moments a fire chief lept from a burning building in Elrama trying to save a pregnant woman inside.

Ultimately, Sabrina Boyle, 19, died of her injuries.

On 11 News at 5, Cara Sapida sits down exclusively with the chief as he shares his story of the rescue.

