Evgeni Malkin, local McDonald’s present $71K donation to Ronald McDonald House

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin presented the Ronald McDonald House in Lawrenceville with a big donation on Wednesday.

As part of his ‘I’m Score for Kids’ initiative, Malkin donated $710 for each of the 50 points he got this past season. Local McDonald’s restaurants matched Malkin’s $35,500 donation, so in all, $71,000 was donated to support families with sick kids.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be part of something so special,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “Raising both awareness and support for the Charity, this initiative is giving families the comfort they need while far from home with a sick child.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities gives families a place to call home, steps away from where their child is receiving medical care. In 2024, 883 families stayed at RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group