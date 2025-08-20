Excitement grows as Pitt and Duquesne prepare to reignite long-dormant rivalry on the football field

PITTSBURGH — The buzz is building in Pittsburgh as history is about to be made at Acrisure Stadium when Pitt and Duquesne meet on the field for the first time in 86 years.

The Aug. 30 game is part of Pitt’s Pittsburgh Day celebration, offering a rare intra-city clash between two proud programs that share a deep connection to the community. Pitt leads the all-time series 5-2, with their last encounter dating back to October 21, 1939.

Pittsburgh Day promises a variety of festivities, including a limited-edition rally towel designed specifically for the game. Fans can enjoy Mascot Mania, featuring appearances from Pittsburgh’s favorite sports mascots both before and during the game. The event also includes the 35th Annual Rib Fest on Art Rooney Avenue, offering the best BBQ in the city for tailgaters. Live music from local Pittsburgh artists will entertain attendees throughout the game.

Additionally, Pittsburgh-themed trivia and video board content will celebrate city landmarks, legends, and local favorites. Interactive contests and city-centric gameday activations will be available for fans of all ages.

Exclusive 412-themed ticket and merchandise deals are expected to be announced soon, adding to the excitement of the day.

Click here to get tickets to the game.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group