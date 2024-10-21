Exclusive: Former President Trump talks 1-on-1 with Channel 11 about at Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — Former President Donald Trump spent his weekend in Pennsylvania, including a stop at Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers game.

During halftime, Channel 11 got an exclusive interview with Trump.

Channel 11 News anchor Lisa Sylvester asked about several issues important to Pennsylvanians, including fracking and his plans if elected.

Sylvester: “Fracking is also very important here in Pennsylvania. If you are elected, will you pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord on climate change?”

Trump: “Well, We’re going to do it again because it’s a ripoff. We pay a trillion dollars when other countries pay nothing. China pays nothing. India pays nothing. Russia pays nothing. And we pay a trillion dollars at least and we’re going to take them out so fast your head will spin. It’s a ridiculous, one-sided deal. All they did with the Paris Accord was take advantage environmentally of the United States and we’re not going to stand for it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with NBC News.

