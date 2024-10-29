Channel 11 sits down with Vice President Kamala Harris for 1-on-1 interview in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — Channel 11 had a chance to interview Vice President Kamala Harris one-on-one on Tuesday in Washington D.C.

The interview comes just hours before Harris delivers her closing argument to voters.

We met the Vice President at an old community center in Northwest Washington.

She talked about the economy, saying she knows grocery prices are too high.

She talked about a plan to create tax credits for builders and developers to increase the supply of housing and bring down the cost of housing, while at the same time giving a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homeowners.

Harris also tried to paint a clear picture about the choice between herself and Donald Trump.

“And I ask people to visualize the Oval Office on Jan. 20 because there are two choices in this election,” Harris told Channel 11. “And either it’s going to be Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office stewing over his enemies list, or me there working on behalf of the American people on my to-do list.”

Watch more of Sylvester’s one-on-one interview with Harris tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sylvester recently got an exclusive interview with Former President Donald Trump at Acrisure Stadium where he was attending the Steelers game.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group