Allegheny County Jail cadet charged after police find guns, drugs in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Sources confirm to Channel 11 that an Allegheny County Jail cadet was taken into custody in a drug bust.

Police say they found several guns, ammunition, big bags of marijuana, and dozens of unopened vapes inside a Brookline home.

The search came after sources say someone kicked in the front door to this home on Woodward Avenue — and fired a gun — then someone inside fired back.

It’s also where police took Allegheny County Jail cadet, Jacquan West, into custody for drug charges.

Officers searched the home, and that’s when they say they found the guns, drugs, and vapes.

According to our sources, police believe kids have been stealing vapes from stores — then bringing them to this home in exchange for drugs.

One of the charges West is facing is possession with intent to deliver, but it’s unclear if he lives at the home.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 — they don’t even know who lives in that house because people are constantly coming and going from the home.

A county spokesperson tells us they are aware of his arrest, but they do not comment on personnel matters.

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