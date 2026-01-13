EXCLUSIVE: Jerome Bettis discusses Mike Tomlin stepping down with Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — Reactions are coming in after Mike Tomlin decided to step down from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons.

Only Channel 11 has tapped into the knowledge of our exclusive Steelers analyst, Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

Anchor Susan Koeppen spoke with Bettis just minutes after he heard the news. You can catch that interview tonight at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group