Explosion destroys brewery in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — An early morning explosion destroyed a brewery early Tuesday in Lawrence County.

The explosion happened at The Time Brewpub, located at the old Walnut Ridge school building on Mount Vernon Drive in Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Meyers described the scene crews first pulled up to as “chaos.”

Neighbors said the explosion was so loud and shook their homes.

Meyers said the surrounding businesses don’t seem to have damage, but at this point, the integrity of the entire building is compromised.

Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court tells Channel 11 that a possible gas leak caused the explosion, but an exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group