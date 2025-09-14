Extended dry stretch continues through week, with above-average high temperatures

It’ll be very warm this evening but comfortable overnight with lows in the 50s.

The extended dry stretch continues through the week, along with above-average high temperatures in the 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this week.

Overnight lows will still be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The humidity will increase a little later in the week. The next chance for rain may not arrive until at least next weekend.

Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group