Eyetique leaves behind long-time Squirrel Hill location for new one

PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t long after long-time retailer Orr’s Jewelers started a closing sale for its Squirrel Hill store as part of an impending move to the Strip District that another neighborhood retail anchor moved in and opened up a few doors down.

Eyetique, the local eyewear retailer that was an anchor presence toward the bottom of Murray Avenue in lower Squirrel Hill for years has moved to a new location on Forbes Avenue. It’s on a busy block of the neighborhood’s business district between Murray and Shady Avenues.

The retailer announced the move on social media to 5889 Forbes Avenue, in what was a former Dunkin’ location.

It’s a block of Forbes that features some of the best foot traffic in the city, joining other retailers and restaurants that includes Littles Shoes, the Squirrel Hill Cafe, Riverstone Books, among others.

