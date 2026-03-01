Facing the Golden Knights at home, the Penguins hope to rebound quickly from frustrating loss

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It was not a good Saturday for the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-13) as the team morphed from world beaters to the beaten, eventually losing their league-leading eighth shootout Saturday to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. However, the Penguins are back to work quickly as they host the Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-14) Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have a seven-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are the first team out of the playoffs (based on winning percentage), and a four-point lead on the Washington Capitals, who have played four more games.

Since Stuart Skinner started in goal for the Penguins on Saturday, Arturs Silovs is the most likely starter on Sunday.

