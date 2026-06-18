Fallen transformer cuts power in parts of Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A fallen transformer cut power in parts of Carnegie Thursday.

In a social media post, Mayor Sam Bigham said the transformer fell along West Main Street.

Much of Irishtown, West Main Street, lower Cubbage Hill and the Borough Building lost power as a result.

Bigham said Duquesne Light Co. projects that restoration work could take as long as a day because both the transformer and poles need to be replaced.

As of 12:47 p.m., DLC reported more than 1,300 customers without power in the area. Click here to view DLC’s outage map.

Our crew saw DLC vehicles and personnel working in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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