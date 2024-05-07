Local

Falling in Reverse to perform in Pittsburgh area this fall

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Falling in Reverse HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 09: Singer Ronnie Radke of "Falling In Reverse" performs at the Hollywood Palladium on March 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A rock band is visiting the Pittsburgh area while on their upcoming tour.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced Tuesday that Falling in Reverse is taking their The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination to the venue on Sept. 12. Joining them for the show are Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne and Jeris Johnson.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code SOUNDCHECK.

