Falling in Reverse to perform in Pittsburgh area this fall

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A rock band is visiting the Pittsburgh area while on their upcoming tour.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced Tuesday that Falling in Reverse is taking their The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination to the venue on Sept. 12. Joining them for the show are Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne and Jeris Johnson.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code SOUNDCHECK.

