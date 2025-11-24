Fallingwater undergoing significant preservation work as it approaches 90th anniversary

STEWART TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fallingwater, one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous buildings, is undergoing more significant preservation work as it approaches its 90th anniversary.

The preservation efforts on the iconic building in Fayette County are part of the World Heritage Preserved initiative and involve the installation of large-scale scaffolding around the structure.

Previous coverage: $7M restoration project underway at Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’

Visitors to Fallingwater are encouraged to view this phase as an opportunity to observe the vital preservation work being conducted.

Updates on the preservation efforts are available through a live cam, a Preservation Blog and through the Fallingwater Facebook page.

