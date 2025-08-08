Families receive head start to school year with resource distribution event held in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Families got a little help ahead of the new school year with a resource rally held in Moon.

The Moon Area School District Resource Rally was held on the 300 block of Hemlock Drive on Thursday.

The drive-thru and walk-up distribution event was sponsored by Niagara Cares and Feed the Children.

Volunteers passed out care packages that included hygiene products, toys, books and food to families in the community.

Enough food was provided to last families for a week, in preparation for the upcoming school year.

The biggest hit for the kids was their brand-new Squishmellow toy.

Event organizers said they hope generous events like this will help people kick off the school year in a positive way.

“As school is getting back, we want to be able to provide them with resources to help them make their first day back a really good day,” said Event Manager Arron Hazel.

