Person injured after vehicle rolls off I-79, onto Route 519 in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle rolled off I-79 and onto Route 519 in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said the crash happened on I-79 northbound in North Strabane Township at 7:58 p.m. on Monday. While dispatchers confirmed the vehicle rolled off I-79 and ended up on Route 519, the exact details of how that happened are still under investigation.

A person had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders and will be flown to a hospital, investigators told Channel 11.

The North Stabane Township Police Department said I-79 is closed at Route 519. Route 519 (Hill Church Houston Road) is closed at I-79.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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