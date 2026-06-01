Shots fired in Forest Hills shopping center, investigation underway

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — Shots were fired in a shopping center in Forest Hills.

The Forest Hills Police Department said officers were called to the Adrmore Shopping Center at 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

There is no threat to the public, police say, but people in the area may notice an increase in law enforcement presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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