Family of 6 displaced after Monroeville house fire days before Christmas

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A local family is without a home just days before Christmas.

A fire broke out in a house along Garden City Drive in Monroeville. We’ve learned six people live there.

“It hurts a lot. I’m devastated,” Gail Jackson said. She and her husband live there with four grandchildren, ranging in age from 13 to 23. “I just couldn’t believe it because I’ve never seen a house go up that fast.”

Gail spoke to Channel 11 over the phone from her hospital bed Thursday evening. She suffered some smoke inhalation but nothing more thanks to her grandson.

“My grandson did pull me out. He saved my life. He also saved my husband’s life.”

Gail tells Channel 11 that this is the first Christmas since the death of her daughter, the mother of those four grandkids. She died unexpectedly of a heart attack just months ago at the age of 49.

The community is rallying around them. In just a day, a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $20,000 for the family.

“I would like to say thank you. I appreciate you and may God bless you all.”

Despite the loss, Gail says she and her family are blessed.

“I’m grateful. I’m grateful to God because He was the only person who got us out all alive. I think if this would’ve happened at 2 or 3 in the morning, we wouldn’t be here or we might not have all made it out.”

As for the cause of the fire, Gail says it was likely a humidifier in the basement. She does plan to rebuild.

