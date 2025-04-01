Family fights for answers one year after 16-year-old was killed in Braddock shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — One year after Jeramyah Pollard, 16, was shot and killed in Braddock, his family is still searching for answers and justice. Detectives say they know who did it, but the suspect has still not been captured.

Every single day for the last 12 months, Ericka Pollard stands at the memorial where her son tragically lost his life. Better known as JJ, his mother said he had a smile that was unforgettable.

“JJ was an awesome kid,” Pollard said. “He lit up the room. He always laughed. He was quiet. You wouldn’t even know that he was in the room. He’s my third of my four boys and when I tell you he’s totally different, he’s totally different.”

On April 1, 2024, Jeramyah was murdered along Margaretta Street. Allegheny County Police said moments after a big fight broke out, Darien Wallace, 19, ran into the crowd and shot Jeramyah execution style.

Witnesses in the police report said they heard Wallace’s mother yell, “Go get him Papi,” minutes before the gunfire.

“The detectives have everything. They know who did it and it’s still nothing,” said Pollard. “This is a crime. This is a murder and you’re not doing nothing.”

Police tell Channel 11 they’re actively searching for Wallace but stopped short of saying why they still haven’t caught the wanted murder suspect a year later.

“The justice that doesn’t get served, the lack of communication, the fact that they just think this is another murder, this is just another kid, this is just what goes on in these communities, it’s not fair,” said Darchelle Thornhill, Jeramyah’s aunt.

Jeramyah’s aunt is now taking matters into her own hands.

She’s posted about 100 flyers with Wallace’s mugshot to light poles all over Braddock and surrounding communities, hoping someone who knows where he could be will speak up and call county police.

“My sister will get justice. I will continue to put up flyers. I don’t care if I have to call them every day until the day I lose my breath,” Thornhill said. “If I got to go from this side, McKees Rocks, Wilkinsburg, I don’t care, North Side, everywhere. I don’t know. He could be anywhere.”

For Pollard, the pain is unbearable. As she keeps her son’s picture close to her heart, she has an emotional plea to find her son’s killer.

“There were so many kids out here and I just want somebody to come forward,” Pollard said. “It’s okay. It’s been a year. You say you’re JJ’s friend, then say something please. Just say something.”

Jeramyah’s family and friends will be back on Margaretta Street for a balloon release at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

County police are asking anyone who might know where Wallace is to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

