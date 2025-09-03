Family-friendly comedian Nate Bargatze bringing 2026 tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Nate Bargatze is bringing his 2026 “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” to Pittsburgh.

The Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian is following his record-setting 2024 and 2025 tours with 62 new dates, including one visit to PPG Arena on July 31, 2026.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday with code “EYES.” Click here to learn more.

The No. 1 comedian in the world according to Pollst, Bargatze is known for his monotone delivery and clean content.

Bargatze reportedly sold more than 1.2 million tickets in 2024 and has broken more than 20 venue records so far this year.

Billboard announced that Bargatze set a record in 2024 for the biggest one-year gross by a comedy performer in history.

