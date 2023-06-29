Family, friends release balloons in honor of North Side father shot, killed while riding his bike

PITTSBURGH — Three days after the senseless shooting on the city’s North Side, Dashawn Rankin’s family and friends came together to remember and honor his life at the very spot it was cut short.

Heartbroken and devastated, they prayed as they mourned an unthinkable loss.

“He was just a very, very amazing spirit,” said Amber Patterson, Rankin’s cousin. “I’m truly going to miss him with all my heart. I’m going to miss him very, very much.”

The 33-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning as he was riding his bike along Federal Street. Police said he was shot in the back.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man fatally shot while riding bike in Pittsburgh’s North Side

Rankin’s aunt, Sherlyn Pinkston is still in shock.

“I was running around the house, crying, screaming, saying, ‘No. This can’t be him. Please, Lord. Don’t let it be Dashawn, please,’” she said, remembering when she got the call. “He was like a son to me.”

Pinkston said she raised him and was proud of the man he became, a devoted father of three young kids.

“He was a wonderful young man,” she said. “He loved fixing cars. He was always giving. He didn’t have a lot, but he always gave to people. He just loved people.”

Wednesday, a couple dozen of Rankin’s family and friends comforted one another and wrote heartfelt messages and memories on balloons.

Then, shouting, “We love you, Dashawn,” everyone released the balloons in the air.

RELATED >>> Father of 3 shot, killed while riding bike on North Side remembered as fun, loving guy

“A gentle giant, I called him,” Pinkston said.

Loved ones said he loved his family, his faith and was always smiling.

“He was very outgoing, energetic,” said Patterson. “His smile. His heart was extremely big.”

As they struggle to make sense of the horrible act of gun violence and grapple with their loss, they’re holding out hope the shooter will soon be caught.

“I just want the person that did this to just show face,” Patterson said. “Just give yourself up. You know you got people that’s hurting right now.”

The deadly shooting is still under investigation. Pittsburgh police said they have not yet made any arrests.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group