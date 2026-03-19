Pittsburgh Police looking for missing man they say may be at risk

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing man, who they say may be at risk.

Chaz Simmons, 30, was last seen leaving his place of employment on the 900 block of Penn Avenue on March 8, police said on Wednesday.

He left between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Simmons is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a black goatee and a tattoo on his neck that says, “Yalilnda.”

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or to call 911.

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