Family-owned jewelry store in Westmoreland County closing after 35 years in business

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A family-owned jewelry store in Murrysville is shutting its doors after 35 years in business.

Golden Creations on Route 22 will close in the coming weeks after the passing of Frank Weiss, the business owner.

Weiss opened the first showroom in September of 1990. In 2012, the shop moved to the Rosa Court Shops, its current location.

“The family would like to express their gratitude to the community for the support they have received,” the business said in a social media post.

Golden Creations will begin liquidating all of the jewelry this week.

