Family of teen killed in 2020 shooting honors his memory through youth basketball clinic

PITTSBURGH — The family of a 16-year-old whose life was cut tragically short in a 2020 shooting hosted a memorial basketball game Saturday in Mellon Park.

The Micah L. Graham Forever 16 Camp raises awareness of gun violence and the lives it takes.

His family said Micah loved basketball and had NBA dreams, but that the event was not about the basketball; it was about trying to save lives.

“Never want you to forget his name,” Rena Halsel said, Micah’s grandmother. “Micah L. Graham, forever 16. Can never stop saying his name. He will not have died in vain.”

Also honored at the event was Ernie Mills Jr, who was shot and killed in Brighton Heights in 2020.

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