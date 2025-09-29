Family warns about ‘dangerous’ bus stop on Route 65

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family with children in the Riverside Beaver County School District says a new, temporary bus stop is forcing kids to walk nearly ¾ of a mile along busy Route 65 with no sidewalks.

First Student moved the stop because of construction being done to repair a stretch of Route 65 that was washed out due to a landslide.

“The bus company just keeps telling me it’s about timing,” Jamie Davis tells Channel 11. “I made sure I mentioned safety should be first before anything.”

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 6, how the Riverside Beaver County School District is responding and their message to parents with kids in the district.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group