Family working to raise money for spinal rehabilitation by using popular holiday lights display

MARS, Pa. — A Mars family is turning holiday cheer into meaningful change.

James and Erin Ohr say they began their Doctor Seuss-inspired Christmas light display nearly eight years ago, never expecting it to become a neighborhood tradition.

Today, the display features familiar characters like the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max, the Grinch’s loyal dog, drawing drivers and neighbors who stop each year to take photos and soak in the festive scene.

“It’s been amazing to see how excited people get,” Erin Ohr said. “Kids stop on their way to school. People stop on their way to work.”

Because of the attention the display receives, the Ohr family decided to use it as a way to give back.

A QR code posted in front of the display allows visitors to donate to the spinal rehabilitation fund of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury during a 2017 game.

The Ohrs say they became close with him in the years following his injury and wanted to help raise awareness and support others facing similar challenges.

“That’s the whole goal,” James Ohr said. “To raise awareness and create more giving for people with spinal cord injuries.”

The family says the display serves as a reminder that the spread of cheer can look different for everyone — and that even holiday decorations can help change lives.

“There’s nothing better than trying to bring a little bit of positivity and cheer this time of year,” Erin Ohr said.

©2025 Cox Media Group