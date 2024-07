Riverhounds SC is asking fans to determine the name of its USL W League.

The women’s team is set to debut in 2025.

Fans were asked to submit name suggestions through June 21. The finalists are Pittsburgh Confluence, Pittsburgh Renegades, Pittsburgh Riveters and Pittsburgh Strikers.

You can vote for your favorite here through July 19.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group