TSA making changes at Pittsburgh International Airport to reduce security wait times

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The travel rush is on at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The line to the security checkpoint was out the door early Monday morning, with more than a 30-minute wait, and now, TSA is making a change to reduce the waits.

Starting next Monday, to alleviate the long lines between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Friday, TSA says the alternate checkpoint at the airport will be exclusively for TSA pre-check customers.

Pre-check lanes at the main checkpoint will not be open.

The airport had its busiest May in 17 years.

Last Monday was the busiest day at the security checkpoint in five years, so busy that there were long lines resulting in missed flights.

The stormy weather also affected flights over the weekend. Eight were diverted to Pittsburgh International due to severe thunderstorms.

One woman told us all her daughter’s flights were canceled, so they had to drive to Pittsburgh from Indianapolis for her to catch another flight to New York.

“This has really been a huge fiasco for not just me, but I’m sure lots, hundreds and hundreds of people,” Sara Armstrong said.

TSA is advising travelers to arrive two and a half to three hours before their flight.

