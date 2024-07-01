Car pulled from Allegheny River belonged to man who went missing in 2013, sources say

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH, Pa. — A car pulled from the Allegheny River on Sunday belonged to an East Liberty man who went missing over a decade ago, according to sources.

>> Human remains found inside car pulled from Allegheny River

Dive crews were doing training when they discovered the car.

The license plate on it matches the license plate on the car that belonged to Bunnie Lee, 78, who was last seen in November 2013.

At the time, police told Channel 11 that he had dementia and investigators believed he may have been driving a 2004 Mazda.

At this point, the Medical Examiner has not released the identification of the person inside the car.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group