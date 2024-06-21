Farmers Market Nutrition Program available for Allegheny County seniors

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County seniors ages 60 and up are encouraged to apply for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Eligible seniors will receive a set of five $10 vouchers that can be used at participating farmers markets.

To be eligible, individuals must be an Allegheny County resident and be 60 years or older by Dec. 31, 2024.

Seniors also must meet the following income requirements:

One-person household: At or below $27,861

Two-person household: At or below $37,814

Married couples may get one set of vouchers for each individual.

Vouchers will be distributed at senior centers starting June 25. Click here for a full list of centers.

