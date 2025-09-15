Fast 50: Introducing Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing companies for 2025

PITTSBURGH — Making the Fast 50 — the List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pittsburgh region — always takes having a strong growth track over several years. This year was no different, with the 50 companies named to this year’s list all showing more than 37% revenue growth from 2022 to 2024.

Rankings of the companies landing on the 2025 Fast 50 will be announced on Nov. 20 at the Fast 50 Awards event at the Rivers Casino Ballroom. Additional information about each of the companies also will be available in the Nov. 21 issue of the Pittsburgh Business Times and online.

The companies on the Fast 50 totaled $7.31 billion in revenue in 2024, compared with about $4.71 billion in 2022. The largest companies hit 10-figure revenue, and those three billion-dollar companies were joined on the Fast 50 by eight growing firms that have less than $10 million in revenue.

Here are the first 8 companies (listed alphabetically):

#1 Cochran Automotive

5 Generation Bakers

ACORx Pharmacy

AEC Group LLC

BlackRock Resource LLC

Blink Advertising Agency

CentiMark Corp.

ColdSpark

To see a full list, click here to read more from our parents at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group