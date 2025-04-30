Fast-moving storm leaves widespread damage across Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Power lines were scattered across West Main Street in Carnegie after strong winds snapped a telephone pole straight onto a parked car.

Marc Cantley of Carnegie said it all happened so fast.

“Probably seconds, just seconds, that fast,” Cantley said.

Firefighters said the power was cut off when the wires wrapped around a van, trapping a man inside. He was able to get out safely.

The fast-moving storm also tore the roof off a restaurant next door and fell onto another car.

“I hear the woosh of the wind,” said Nick Edmonds of Carnegie. “I hear, ‘My car came down on me.’ Then I turned around. The roof of the bar was on the ground. I walked around the corner and there was power lines down. It was kind of crazy, kind of hectic.”

There were some scary moments in Mount Lebanon when a utility pole caught fire.

The transformer eventually exploded. The pole broke and was then dangling above Bower Hill Road.

Luckily, no one was home when a giant tree came crashing down on the back side of a house in Scott Township. The homeowner believes it was struck by lightning.

“It’s an enormous tree,” said Nick Haley, the homeowner. “This was twin trees, so it was tall. It crashed on the neighbor’s fence.”

Neighbors were helping to clean up this tree down the block after large branches fell onto cable lines.

“The wind came through. Ten seconds and this was down,” said Wesley Morgan, the homeowner. “[It] felt like a tornado, but it was gone that fast.”

