Mother of teen shot & killed in Clairton holds community Easter egg hunt in his memory

CLAIRTON, Pa. — What started as a holiday tradition now carries a deeper meaning for one Clairton family.

For ShaDonna Johnson, Easter is no longer just about egg hunts and candy.

It is about honoring the life of her son, Chase Jones.

“He liked kids, he liked Easter eggs, we got to bring his life out,” Johnson said.

Jones was killed in January 2023 at just 13 years old.

Police said his friend, LaQuan Rich-Cabbagestalk, also 13 at the time, fatally shot him with a stolen gun inside a home on Wilson Avenue while a group of friends played video games.

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More than three years later, Johnson said the memories of her son have not faded.

“My son was happy, funny, cheerful, outgoing,” she said.

To keep his memory alive, Johnson organized an Easter egg hunt in Clairton for the second year in a row.

The event included 150 baskets for children and drew families from across the community.

“After he got killed, I started doing the Easter egg hunt for the kids out here,” Johnson said.

She said the goal is to make sure her son is never forgotten.

“His name has got to be known so everybody knows who he is. You cannot let the name just die and forget about your loved ones. You have to keep moving,” she said.

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Jones’ aunt, Rickie Dell, said the event also helps families who may not be able to afford celebrations of their own.

“Some of the adults do not have the money, so they said they got invited to this, so they are just excited they could be a part of it,” Dell said.

Organizers said the event is about turning grief into something positive for the community.

“It is nice to give back to the community under my son’s name. It is very nice,” Johnson said.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is still awaiting trial on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and involuntary manslaughter.

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