Fasten your seatbelts: Penguins Game 55 vs. Flyers preview

PITTSBURGH — Pick your reason that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers is a huge one.

It’s the latest in the long, snarly rivalry between the cross-state teams. It’s a Metropolitan Division showdown. It’s on national TV. Oh, and it’s the latest must-win for the Penguins as they face an uphill challenge to try to squeeze into the playoffs. They trail the third-place Flyers by nine points but have four games in hand.

The Penguins (25-21-8) are coming off a 4-1 win Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers (30-21-7) lost Saturday to the New York Rangers 2-1.

Penguins Preview

