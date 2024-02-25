Local

Fasten your seatbelts: Penguins Game 55 vs. Flyers preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Kris Letang Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) defends the goal crease in front of goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Letang had two goals in the Penguins' 4-1 win. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pick your reason that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers is a huge one.

It’s the latest in the long, snarly rivalry between the cross-state teams. It’s a Metropolitan Division showdown. It’s on national TV. Oh, and it’s the latest must-win for the Penguins as they face an uphill challenge to try to squeeze into the playoffs. They trail the third-place Flyers by nine points but have four games in hand.

The Penguins (25-21-8) are coming off a 4-1 win Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers (30-21-7) lost Saturday to the New York Rangers 2-1.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins sit nine points behind the Flyers, who have a precarious hold on third in the Metro, with four games in hand. The Penguins also would have to pass three teams to reach the second Eastern Conference wildcard spot.

